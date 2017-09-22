Domestic violence call leads to midtown standoff

Tucson police responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence near North Balboa Avenue and West Delano Street, near North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads.
Tucson police responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence near North Balboa Avenue and West Delano Street, near North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads.
Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county have combined for 13 out of the 80 citations.
Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county have combined for 13 out of the 80 citations.
One person was shot in the face at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.
One person was shot in the face at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.
Tucson News Now has learned of a plea agreement for a woman accused of returning tainted baby formula to Tucson stores.
Tucson News Now has learned of a plea agreement for a woman accused of returning tainted baby formula to Tucson stores.
Police say a woman was arrested in Tempe after she was caught in a home going through the refrigerator and wearing clothes that belong to the family. Ericka Layne Harper faces one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing.
Police say a woman was arrested in Tempe after she was caught in a home going through the refrigerator and wearing clothes that belong to the family. Ericka Layne Harper faces one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.
New charging documents filed Thursday in Lee County say the rape of an Auburn student by a campus transit bus driver on the bus was captured by a bus surveillance camera.
New charging documents filed Thursday in Lee County say the rape of an Auburn student by a campus transit bus driver on the bus was captured by a bus surveillance camera.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.