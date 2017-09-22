Domestic violence call leads to midtown standoff

A man barricaded himself in a residence in midtown Tucson on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, police responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex near North Balboa Avenue and West Delano Street, near North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads.

The man would not come out and there was mention of a possible gun, Dugan said. Police dispatched the SWAT team to try to get him out peacefully.

No further details were immediately available.

