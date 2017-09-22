Walmart wants to come into your home to deliver groceries

Walmart is testing a new delivery service that the company hopes will become the future of delivered products.

Partnering with August Home, Walmart would bring groceries and other items you order to your house, and even put the groceries in the refrigerator for you.

In a blog post, Walmart posed the question:

what if Walmart could help busy families like mine ensure my fridge was always well-stocked? What if we created a service that not only did my grocery shopping and brought everything to my home, but even went so far as to put it directly into my fridge? And, what if it was even more convenient because this “in-fridge delivery” happened while I was at work or off doing other things?

The process would go something like this: place an order on walmart.com, a delivery driver brings the items to your home, and if no one's home the driver comes inside using a one-time passcode that you provided. Customers would then receive a mobile notification that alerts them the delivery is happening, and allows you to watch the delivery take place.

When the driver leaves, your August Home smart-locked door automatically locks.

The service will be tested in Silicon Valley with a group of current August Home customers.

