Man stung 'dozens of times' in Marana bee swarm

By Tucson News Now Staff
Firefighters wearing full gear, including netting to protect themselves from bees, search for a hive in the 13000 block of North Sandario Road on Friday. (Source: Northwest Fire District) Firefighters wearing full gear, including netting to protect themselves from bees, search for a hive in the 13000 block of North Sandario Road on Friday. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man was taken to a hospital for treatment after being stung "dozens of times" by bees in Marana on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to Capt. Brian Keeley of the Northwest Fire District, first responders were dispatched to the 13000 block of North Sandario Road, near West Barnett Road for a bee swarm at about 8:30 a.m.

Residents of the neighborhood were advised to shelter in place while the swarm remained active.

One man received multiple stings and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

 A couple of responding officers with the Marana Police Department were also stung, Keeley said.

NWFD crews were looking for a hive and planned to knock down the bees using foam and water.

