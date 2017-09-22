Man stung 'dozens of times' in Marana bee swarm

Week 5 of the high school football season features 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Week 5 of the high school football season features 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
A man was taken to a hospital for treatment after being stung "dozens of times" by bees in Marana on Friday.
A man was taken to a hospital for treatment after being stung "dozens of times" by bees in Marana on Friday.
Walmart is testing a new delivery service that the company hopes will become the future of delivered groceries and other products. Partnering with August Home, Walmart would bring groceries and other items you order to your house, and even put the groceries in the refrigerator for you.
Walmart is testing a new delivery service that the company hopes will become the future of delivered groceries and other products. Partnering with August Home, Walmart would bring groceries and other items you order to your house, and even put the groceries in the refrigerator for you.
Tucson police responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence near North Balboa Avenue and West Delano Street, near North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads.
Tucson police responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence near North Balboa Avenue and West Delano Street, near North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads.
Two Tucson Red Cross volunteers took off from Tucson International Airport to help the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Two Tucson Red Cross volunteers took off from Tucson International Airport to help the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.