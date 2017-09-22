Pennywise lures California officers in funny viral photo

The Lincoln Police Department in California couldn't stand being left out of the fun after "hot cops" and "cop on a bucket," so they took matters into their own hands.

The department shared a photo on its Facebook page of three officers trying to stop another officer from following a doughnut trail to Pennywise from the movie "IT."

The photo has been share hundred of thousands of times.

