BEAR DOWN: Utah leads Arizona 13-10 at halftime

Arizona hosted No. 23 Utah Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

No. 23 Utah took a 13-10 halftime lead over Arizona in the Pac-12 opener for both teams Friday night.

The Utes (3-0) have wins over North Dakota, BYU and San Jose State while Arizona (2-1) lost to Houston but routed Northern Arizona and UTEP.

Utah’s defense was 12th overall nationally at 246 yards per game and is especially stingy against the run. The Utes are second only to Duke in run defense at 49.33 yards per game. That’s 1.66 yards per attempt.

Arizona ranked sixth nationally in rushing offense at 328 yards per game.

Arizona quarterback Brandon Dawkins, a junior, has run for 251 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has thrown for four scores and 422 yards.

