BEAR DOWN: Utah beats Arizona 30-24 - Tucson News Now

BEAR DOWN: Utah beats Arizona 30-24

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics) (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics)
The Utes beat the Wildcats for a second straight season. The Utes beat the Wildcats for a second straight season.
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

No. 23 Utah held off two late charges by Arizona for a 30-24 win at Arizona Stadium, in the Pac-12 opener for both teams Friday night.

The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) committed five turnovers on the night including three interceptions and a fumble lost by junior quarterback Brandon Dawkins.

Dawkins finished the night with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Tony Ellison caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

UA has a bye next weekend before playing at Colorado on Saturday, October 7.

MOBILE USERS: Photos from the game available HERE.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly