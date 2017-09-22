BEAR DOWN: Utah beats Arizona 30-24

Arizona hosted No. 23 Utah Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

The Utes beat the Wildcats for a second straight season.

No. 23 Utah held off two late charges by Arizona for a 30-24 win at Arizona Stadium, in the Pac-12 opener for both teams Friday night.

The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) committed five turnovers on the night including three interceptions and a fumble lost by junior quarterback Brandon Dawkins.

Dawkins finished the night with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Tony Ellison caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

UA has a bye next weekend before playing at Colorado on Saturday, October 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

