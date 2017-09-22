BEAR DOWN: Utah beats Arizona 30-24

Arizona hosted No. 23 Utah Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
The Wildcats lose their Pac-12 opener at home for a second straight season.
Arizona hosted No. 23 Utah Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for the Pac-12 opener in Tucson between the Wildcats and Utes.
Arizona Volleyball opened the 2017 Pac-12 season with a straight set victory over rival Arizona State in Tempe, 26-24, 25-18, 25-22.
The Wildcats head into Pac-12 play tied with California for the top spot in turnover-margin (+4).
Catalina is a five-win football program for the first time since 2009.
The Wildcats lose their Pac-12 opener at home for a second straight season.
Week 5 of the high school football season featured 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
