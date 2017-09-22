Senator McCain will not vote for Graham-Cassidy healthcare proposal

Senator John McCain released a statement saying he would not vote for the Graham-Cassidy healthcare proposal.

I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it. Without a full CBO score, which won’t be available by the end of the month, we won’t have reliable answers to any of those questions.

