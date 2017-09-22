Sahuarita Police Department is looking to hire more officers

Interested in becoming a police officer? The Town of Sahuarita is hiring.

There are openings and SPD is seeking qualified candidates, according to a recent news release. SPD is looking for both lateral candidates with experience, non-sponsored academy graduates, and recruit candidates that will need to attend an academy.

Those interested in applying can go online to www.sahuaritaaz.gov and fill out an application, as well as an AZ POST Application at https://post.az.gov/sites/default/files/content/PH_Form_Sept%202015_fillable.pdf.

Candidates that meet minimum qualifications will receive additional information about the testing and hiring process from the Town's Human Resources Department, according to the release.

Qualified candidates will also need to take the Police Officer Physical Aptitude Test (POPAT), and those that pass the POPAT will then take a written multiple-choice test on the same day. Additional testing processes include an oral interview, an extensive background investigation, a polygraph exam, and medical and psychological exam.

According to the release, the hourly pay range is from $22.00 to $31.90 and the Town offers a very competitive benefits package.

Applications will be accepted through 4 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

