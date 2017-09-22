Sahuarita Police Department is looking to hire more officers - Tucson News Now

Sahuarita Police Department is looking to hire more officers

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Interested in becoming a police officer?  The Town of Sahuarita is hiring. 

There are openings and SPD is seeking qualified candidates, according to a recent news release.  SPD is looking for both lateral candidates with experience, non-sponsored academy graduates, and recruit candidates that will need to attend an academy.  

Those interested in applying can go online to www.sahuaritaaz.gov and fill out an application, as well as an AZ POST Application at https://post.az.gov/sites/default/files/content/PH_Form_Sept%202015_fillable.pdf.

Candidates that meet minimum qualifications will receive additional information about the testing and hiring process from the Town's Human Resources Department, according to the release. 

Qualified candidates will also need to take the Police Officer Physical Aptitude Test (POPAT), and those that pass the POPAT will then take a written multiple-choice test on the same day. Additional testing processes include an oral interview, an extensive background investigation, a polygraph exam, and medical and psychological exam.

According to the release, the hourly pay range is from $22.00 to $31.90 and the Town offers a very competitive benefits package.

Applications will be accepted through 4 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Sahuarita Police Department is looking to hire more officers

    Sahuarita Police Department is looking to hire more officers

    Friday, September 22 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-09-22 22:39:54 GMT

    The Sahuarita Police Department is looking for both lateral candidates with experience, non-sponsored academy graduates, and recruit candidates that will need to attend an academy.  

    The Sahuarita Police Department is looking for both lateral candidates with experience, non-sponsored academy graduates, and recruit candidates that will need to attend an academy.  

  • breaking

    UPDATE: 80-year-old man among 20 people stung in Marana bee swarm

    UPDATE: 80-year-old man among 20 people stung in Marana bee swarm

    Friday, September 22 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-09-22 19:10:15 GMT
    Firefighters responded in full gear, including netting, to protect themselves from a bee swarm in the 13000 block of North Sandario Road on Friday. (Source: Northwest Fire District)Firefighters responded in full gear, including netting, to protect themselves from a bee swarm in the 13000 block of North Sandario Road on Friday. (Source: Northwest Fire District)

    An elderly man was taken to a hospital for treatment after being stung multiple times by bees in Marana on Friday.

    An elderly man was taken to a hospital for treatment after being stung multiple times by bees in Marana on Friday.

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Man detained, midtown standoff ends

    UPDATE: Man detained, midtown standoff ends

    Friday, September 22 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-09-22 18:52:40 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    Tucson police responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence near North Balboa Avenue and West Delano Street, near North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads.

    Tucson police responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence near North Balboa Avenue and West Delano Street, near North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads.

    •   
Powered by Frankly