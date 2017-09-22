Tucson police searching for suspect in bank robbery

The Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery on Broadway, between Swan and Rosemont.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for TPD, the robbery occurred around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at the Washington Federal Bank at 4910 East Broadway.

No one was hurt and officers are actively searching for the suspect in the area.

No further details have been released.

