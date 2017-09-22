Tucson police searching for suspect in bank robbery - Tucson News Now

Tucson police searching for suspect in bank robbery

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery on Broadway, between Swan and Rosemont. 

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for TPD, the robbery occurred around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at the Washington Federal Bank at 4910 East Broadway. 

No one was hurt and officers are actively searching for the suspect in the area. 

No further details have been released. 

