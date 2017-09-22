Tucson police searching for suspect in bank robbery

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, the robbery occurred around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at the Washington Federal Bank at 4910 East Broadway.
Tucson police responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence near North Balboa Avenue and West Delano Street, near North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads.
Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county have combined for 13 out of the 80 citations.
One person was shot in the face at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.
Tucson News Now has learned of a plea agreement for a woman accused of returning tainted baby formula to Tucson stores.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.
The number of women disappearing without a trace continues to grow in Middletown and surrounding areas. Six women are now missing within a 35 mile radius.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
