Casa Grande Ruins seeks public input on proposed entrance fee increase

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is seeking public input concerning possible fee increases in 2018. The current park entrance fee of $5 has been in place since 2006. The proposed entrance fee would be increased to $10. Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age or holders of the America the Beautiful Federal Interagency Recreational Lands Passes (Senior, Access, Military, and Every Kid in the Park Passes). These passes may be obtained at the Park.

“The money from entrance fees is used to improve facilities, infrastructure, and visitor services,” said Casa Grande Ruins National Monument Superintendent Karl Pierce, in a recent release. “We are committed to keeping the park affordable, but we also want to provide visitors with the best possible experience.”

Fee revenues from entrance stations have provided funding for many projects. All of the projects focus on improvements to visitor services, facilities, accessibility for visitors with disabilities, and visitor safety.

Past examples of projects at Casa Grande Ruins include the new theater and movie, repaving of the visitor center parking area, and new historic area exhibits used by visitors to the monument daily.

Additional revenue raised by a fee increase would help with plans to update visitor center displays, make improvements to the picnic area, increase physical and programmatic access for visitors with mobility, sensory, or cognitive disabilities, and provide for the treatment and preservation work needed to maintain the Great House and other park features which visitors enjoy every day.

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is a strong economic engine for the surrounding area. According to the most recent economic analysis report by the U.S. Geological Survey, in 2016, 75,752 visitors to Casa Grande Ruins National Monument spent more than $4.4 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 68 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $6.3 million.

The public comment period is open for 30 days from September 21 through October 21. Please access the National Park Service planning website to comment: https://parkplanning.nps.gov.

Written comments can be mailed to the park Superintendent at, Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, 1100 W Ruins Drive, Coolidge, AZ 85128.

You may also comment through our main park website (www.nps.gov/cagr). Look for the Contact Us link on the left side of the home page under Park Tools.

Or, stop by our visitor center to fill out a visitor comment form between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm.

Comments are being accepted through Oct. 21, 2017.

Following the comment period, your feedback will be analyzed to determine how, or if, fee increases would be implemented.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.