Cox Charities awards $100K to Southern Arizona nonprofits

Cox Charities has announced its selection of Southern Arizona nonprofit organizations to receive $100,000 in grant funding. Since the program’s inception in 1996, it has awarded more than $7 million to local Arizona nonprofits that support youth and education.

“Cox is committed to making a difference in Arizona by giving back to the communities we serve,” said Lisa Lovallo, Southern Arizona Market Vice President for Cox Communications. “We are proud to make this donation to local nonprofits whose missions are to support and educate youth, particularly those in crisis.”

Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista

The Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista (BGCSV) takes pride in preparing youth for success beyond high school.

“More than 50 percent of today’s jobs require some degree of technology skills, and experts say that will increase to 77 percent in the next decade,” said Jay Hamwright, chief professional officer at BGCSV. “In Sierra Vista, there are not many opportunities for youth to be prepared for these trends.”

The Cox Charities donation will support BGCSV programs including Robo Tech, Clay Tech and NetSmartz. The programs provide youth with fun and educational introductions to science and technology and teaches youth how to be safe online.

Literacy Connects

Reading Seed, a program of Literacy Connects, recruits and trains volunteer reading coaches from the community to assist children reading below grade level in kindergarten through fifth grade. Reading Seed also offers a lending library of books that matches students' interests with their reading abilities and distributes free books to children to encourage independent reading.

“Funds from the Cox Charities grant will be used to assist Reading Seed in ongoing program implementation,” said Melisa Woodhall, grants administrator at Literacy Connects. “Currently, it costs approximately $260 to provide a child with a volunteer reading coach for one year, including volunteer recruitment, training and management expenses, as well as maintenance of the lending library, annual student materials and the free book supply for students and schools.”

Southern Arizona organizations awarded grant funds this year include:

American Red Cross in Arizona: Southern Arizona Chapter

Arizona Council on Economic Education

Arts Integration Solutions

Assistance League of Tucson, Inc.

Banner Health Foundation of Arizona

Beads of Courage, Inc.

Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista

Gabriel's Angels

GAP Ministries

Intermountain Centers for Human Development

LITERACY CONNECTS

Live the Solution

Make Way for Books

Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired

Special Olympics Arizona

Tucson Girls Chorus

TUCSON JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER INC

Tucson Symphony Society

Tucson Values Teachers

Total grant funds awarded in Phoenix and Southern Arizona: $529,065

