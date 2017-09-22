Championship boxing back in Tucson

Boxing ring set up at the Tucson Convention Center (Source: Tucson News Now)

Championship boxing has made its way back to Tucson.

The Tucson Convention Center is hosting the fights downtown. All the fighters are fighting under the World Famous Top Rank Boxing promotions, with famous promoter Bob Arum.



Gil Federico started training boxers in 1969. He did for about 10 years and then just got burnt out. But now he's back in the ring training.

Just like how championship boxing is making a come back in the city. Federico said, back in the old days, they would draw 4,000 to 5,000 people to boxing matches at the TCC and then things just faded.



He told Tucson News Now that Tucson is a boxing town and the fans love their boxing.

Federico thinks having Oscar Valdez in the main event is a big deal.

Valdez was born in Nogales, Mexico and trained in Tucson. That connection makes it a juicy attraction for local boxing fans.

According to Federico, Valdez will win his boxing match.

