SILVER ALERT issued for missing Surprise man with dementia

A SILVER Alert has been issued for 86-year-old William Penn, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Surprise Police Department issued the alert after Penn's family reported him missing. He was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22 around 4 p.m.

He is described as black, 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and is bald, wearing a white shirt, grey striped shorts and brown flip flops. Penn was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's and may be confused or disoriented, according to family members.

Penn is believed to be driving a 2006 green Toyota Sienna van with a handicapped Arizona plate EHG37.

Anyone with any information leading to the location or identity of Penn is asked to call 911 or contact the Surprise Police Department at (623) 222-4000. When contacting the police refer to Incident #170905602.

