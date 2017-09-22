SILVER ALERT issued for missing Surprise man with dementia

The National Park Service is giving over $61,000 for the development of a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2011 Tucson shooting that left six dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby...
The National Park Service is giving over $61,000 for the development of a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2011 Tucson shooting that left six dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.
Week 5 of the high school football season features 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Week 5 of the high school football season features 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
A SILVER Alert has been issued for 86-year-old William Penn. He was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22 around 4 p.m. He is described as black, 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and is bald, wearing a white shirt, grey striped shorts and brown flip flops.
A SILVER Alert has been issued for 86-year-old William Penn. He was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22 around 4 p.m. He is described as black, 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and is bald, wearing a white shirt, grey striped shorts and brown flip flops.
A delicate and controversial discussion just got much harder for victims of rape on college campuses. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos ended Obama-era guidelines on campus sexual assault after concluding they were unfair to students accused of rape.
A delicate and controversial discussion just got much harder for victims of rape on college campuses. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos ended Obama-era guidelines on campus sexual assault after concluding they were unfair to students accused of rape.
The Tucson Convention Center hosting the fights in downtown Tucson. All the fighters are fighting under the World Famous Top Rank Boxing promotions.
The Tucson Convention Center hosting the fights in downtown Tucson. All the fighters are fighting under the World Famous Top Rank Boxing promotions.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.
The cancellation is reportedly due to changes in the Vice President's schedule.
The cancellation is reportedly due to changes in the Vice President's schedule.
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.