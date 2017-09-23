SILVER ALERT issued for missing Scottsdale woman

Week 5 of the high school football season featured 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Week 5 of the high school football season featured 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
According to the Scottsdale Police Department Nancy Campbell was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. in the area of 7400 East Karen in Scottsdale. She is described as white, 5-foot, weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing black pants, with a black shirt with sequins and silver shoes.
According to the Scottsdale Police Department Nancy Campbell was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. in the area of 7400 East Karen in Scottsdale. She is described as white, 5-foot, weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing black pants, with a black shirt with sequins and silver shoes.
Arizona hosted No. 23 Utah Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Arizona hosted No. 23 Utah Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
The National Park Service is giving over $61,000 for the development of a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2011 Tucson shooting that left six dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby...
The National Park Service is giving over $61,000 for the development of a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2011 Tucson shooting that left six dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.
A SILVER Alert has been issued for 86-year-old William Penn. He was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22 around 4 p.m. He is described as black, 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and is bald, wearing a white shirt, grey striped shorts and brown flip flops.
A SILVER Alert has been issued for 86-year-old William Penn. He was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22 around 4 p.m. He is described as black, 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and is bald, wearing a white shirt, grey striped shorts and brown flip flops.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.