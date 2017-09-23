SILVER ALERT issued for missing Scottsdale woman - Tucson News Now

breaking

SILVER ALERT issued for missing Scottsdale woman

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Nancy Campbell (Source: Scottsdale Police Department) Nancy Campbell (Source: Scottsdale Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Scottsdale Police Department has issued a SILVER Alert for 81-year-old Nancy Campbell. 

According to SPD Campbell was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. in the area of 7400 East Karen in Scottsdale.  

She is described as white, 5-foot, weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing black pants, with a black shirt with sequins and silver shoes.  She has mild cognitive impairment, which may leave her confused as to her whereabouts, according to SPD.  

Campbell is possibly in a red 2016 Subaru Legacy with Arizona license plate BSF7947. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000

