SILVER ALERT issued for missing Scottsdale woman

The Scottsdale Police Department has issued a SILVER Alert for 81-year-old Nancy Campbell.

According to SPD Campbell was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. in the area of 7400 East Karen in Scottsdale.

She is described as white, 5-foot, weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing black pants, with a black shirt with sequins and silver shoes. She has mild cognitive impairment, which may leave her confused as to her whereabouts, according to SPD.

Campbell is possibly in a red 2016 Subaru Legacy with Arizona license plate BSF7947.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000

