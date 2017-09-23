OVERTIME: Trojans' train keeps chugging

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Joey Butler has the Catalina Trojans on pace for the school's 2nd-ever state playoff appearance.

Tanque Verde seniors Kaitlyn McWilliams and Preston Buttery were named 2017 Homecoming queen and king.

Catalina is a five-win football program for the first time since 2009.

The Trojans (5-1) spoiled Homecoming night for Tanque Verde with a 21-7 win over the Hawks.

Xander Payne, a transfer from Mountain View, scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of one and 13 yards.

Malik Martin added Catalina’s other score on nifty 19-yard third quarter run to break a 7-7 tie.

The last time the Trojans won five games they made the Division 4A-II playoffs as the 16th seed.

RELATED: Head coach Joey Butler's decision to stay at Catalina after an 0-10 season has fueled the Trojans

It’s the only time Catalina has ever qualified for the post-season.

They twice (2002 and 2004) won seven games but did not make the state playoffs.

Tanque Verde’s (0-6) lone score came on a 16-yard second quarter run by Eric Teitlebaum.

The road now gets real for Catalina as they will play their next three games against Sabino, Empire and Pusch Ridge Christian who are a combined 12-3 on the season.

Tanque Verde visits Santa Rita next Thursday night as game shifted a day early in honor of the Yom Kippur holiday.

