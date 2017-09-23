Multi vehicle crash causes delays on Silverbell Road

A crash involving multiple cars caused traffic delays on Silverbell Road at Belmont on Saturday, officials said.

At 4:32 three cars were involved in a collision resulting in injuries and road closures on a stretch of Silverbell road for about an hour, according to the Northwest Fire Department.

Three vehicles were reported to have heavy damage and four people were transported the hospital, two with serious injuries, NWFD said.

Silverbell road reopened at 5:25 p.m. to all traffic, NWFD said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

