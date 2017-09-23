Multi vehicle crash causes delays on Silverbell Road

A crash involving multiple cars caused traffic delays on Silverbell Road at Belmont on Saturday, officials said.
A crash involving multiple cars caused traffic delays on Silverbell Road at Belmont on Saturday, officials said.
The Scottsdale Police Department has cancelled the Silver Alert for Nancy Campbell. She was located and is safe, police said.
The Scottsdale Police Department has cancelled the Silver Alert for Nancy Campbell. She was located and is safe, police said.
The Wildcats lose their Pac-12 opener at home for a second straight season.
The Wildcats lose their Pac-12 opener at home for a second straight season.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, the robbery occurred around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at the Washington Federal Bank at 4910 East Broadway.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, the robbery occurred around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at the Washington Federal Bank at 4910 East Broadway.
Week 5 of the high school football season featured 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Week 5 of the high school football season featured 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
Police responded to Ropers Rockin-Country bar on Highway 49 after reports of an active shooter.
Police responded to Ropers Rockin-Country bar on Highway 49 after reports of an active shooter.