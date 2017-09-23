TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes intersection on Tucson's southeast side

Police in Tucson are investigating a crash on the city's southeast side Saturday night. Drivers should avoid the area around E Escalante Road and S Le Beaux Place, according to an alert from the Tucson Police Depart.
A crash involving multiple cars caused traffic delays on Silverbell Road at Belmont on Saturday, officials said.
The Scottsdale Police Department has cancelled the Silver Alert for Nancy Campbell. She was located and is safe, police said.
The Wildcats lose their Pac-12 opener at home for a second straight season.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, the robbery occurred around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at the Washington Federal Bank at 4910 East Broadway.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.
