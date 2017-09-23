TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes intersection on Tucson's southeast side

The crash sent three people to the hospital Saturday night (Source: TPD).

Police in Tucson are investigating a crash on the city's southeast side Saturday night.

Drivers should avoid the area around E. Escalante Road and S. Le Beaux Place, according to an alert from the Tucson Police Depart.

Officers will be on scene for an unknown amount of time, according to the alert sent at 7:20 p.m..

An update from Sgt. Kimberly Bay with the department stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Three people were rushed to the hospital, including one person who was seriously hurt, according to Bay's tweet at 8:01 p.m.

