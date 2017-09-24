Wildcat roundup

A crowd of 1,245 saw UA open Pac-12 play with a dominating victory (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

UA senior golfer George Cunningham earned his first career victory with a three-round total of eight under par to win the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate by three strokes.

Cunningham's victory is the first individual title for a Wildcat since Jordan Gumberg tied for first at the 2016 Wyoming Cowboy Classic.

The Arizona men's golf team kicked off the season overall by placing third at the New Mexico event, finishing at 14 over par (878).

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team defeated the University of Oregon on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz. by a score of 3-1.

The goals came from Kelcey Cavarra, Samantha Falasco and Maddie Bennett. Crisler earned two assists on the night and Amanda Porter got the other one.

Arizona is back in action on Thursday, Sep. 28 in

Stanford, Calif., when the Wildcats will take on Stanford at 7 p.m. MST.

Arizona volleyball fell in four sets to Washington State (25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17) on Saturday evening at McKale Center in the Pac-12 home opener.

The Wildcats (7-4, 1-1 Pac-12) were led by Kendra Dahlke's season-high 19 kills;

UA, who split week 1 of the Pac-12 season, will head the Bay Area next week to face defending national champion Stanford on Friday (7 p.m. MST) and California (11 a.m. MST).

