Aztec roundup

Posted by David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Pima freshman Challen Faamatau had a 36-yard pick six to help the Aztecs beat Air Force Prep (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics).
TUCSON, AZ -

The Pima Community College football team (2-3) escaped a slugfest on Saturday beating Air Force Prep Academy 21-14 at Kino North Stadium.

Freshman Challen Faamatau had a great game on defense as he picked off quarterback Nolan McDonald on third down and returned it 36 yards for the score to put the Aztecs up 21-7 with 2:11 left in the second quarter. That was Faamatau’s second interception of the game.

The Aztecs have a bye week next week and will play at Eastern Arizona College on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Thatcher. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

The 10th ranked Aztecs men’s soccer team (8-1-2) earned its second shutout victory of the week on Saturday defeating Paradise Valley Community College 2-0 in Phoenix. 

Sophomore Tatsuma Yuki put the Aztecs on the board in the 25th minute with an assist from fellow sophomore Julian Gaona (Tucson HS). Freshman Ricky Flores (Desert View HS) put in a goal of his own in the 86th minute.

The Aztecs will return to Kino North Stadium on Tuesday when they host South Mountain Community College at 7:00 p.m.

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (7-3-1) got back on track in a big way on Saturday beating Paradise Valley Community College 1-0 in Phoenix.

Sophomore Jahmonique Smith (Cienega HS) scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute with an assist from fellow sophomore Alexis Hernandez (Ironwood Ridge HS).

The Aztecs will be return to Kino North Stadium on Tuesday when they host South Mountain Community College. At 4:30 p.m. 

The Aztecs volleyball team (5-10) closed out their (Chula Vista) California trip on Saturday as it defeated Southwestern College (0-11) in straight sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-22.

Sophomore Kayli Riesgo (Cienega HS) finished the match with five aces to go along with a double-double of 26 assists and 12 digs.

Freshman Kaitlin Schmich (Mountain View HS) had eight kills and nine digs.

The Aztecs return to ACCAC conference play on Wednesday when they play at Mesa Community College at 7:00 p.m.

