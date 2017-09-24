Woman thrown from horse airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

A woman was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries after being thrown from a horse on Sunday morning, officials said.

A 911 call came in around 9:00 a.m. about a woman injured after a horse riding accident near Manville Road and Anway, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. PCSD assisted Avra Valley Fire District in response and is investigating the incident.

We will have more information when it is available.

