Woman thrown from horse airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning, officials said.
Pres. Donald Trump responded to the many protests from NFL players with a tweet on Sunday.
Latest: Authorities in Tennessee say one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.
A woman was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries after being thrown from a horse on Sunday morning, officials said.
Folks living on the west side of Tucson need your help tracking down a thief. They said a man has been canvassing neighborhoods near Grant and Silverbell in the Ironwood Ridge neighborhood and the Barrio Hollywood area.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
Authorities in Tennessee say 8 injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.
The NFL's players and owners united on Saturday in a manner unseen in years, sounding a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.
