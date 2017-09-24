UPDATE: Officials confirm one person killed, six injured in church shooting in Tennessee

Latest: Authorities in Tennessee say one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that the wounded were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren't immediately known.

A dispatcher quoted by the newspaper said that the scene was still "active" at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Multiple ambulances were seen at the church.

On Twitter, Nashville fire officials described it as a "mass casualty situation." They said eight people, nearly all of them adults over age 60, were being treated for gunshot wounds and the area around the church remained shut down.

A Nashville police spokesman didn't immediately answer a telephone call or respond to an email on the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.