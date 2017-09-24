Pres. Trump tweets response to NFL protests on Sunday - Tucson News Now

Pres. Trump tweets response to NFL protests on Sunday

Pres. Donald Trump responded to the many protests from NFL players with a tweet on Sunday.

In the tweet Trump says, "Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!"

