Pres. Trump tweets response to NFL protests on Sunday

Pres. Donald Trump responded to the many protests from NFL players with a tweet on Sunday.

In the tweet Trump says, "Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!"

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

