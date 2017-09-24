Police investigating shooting at TD's Showclub

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning, officials said.

At around 12:15 a.m. two large groups of people were involved in an altercation that led to a shooting in the parking lot of TD's East Showclub on Speedway, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay, Public Information Officer for the Tucson Police Department.

TPD said the groups fled the scene before police responded.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, TPD said.

Gang Unit detectives are investigating.

Police are asking anyone who might have information to call 911 or 88-Crime.

