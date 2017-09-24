BREAKING: Diamondbacks clinch playoff spot - Tucson News Now

BREAKING: Diamondbacks clinch playoff spot

Source: Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have clinched a spot in the MLB post season after the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh on Sunday. 

The Diamondbacks (89-66) will likely play in the National League wild card game.

