New preventative mesh added to border fence in Nogales

A lot of people are just now noticing a new addition to the border fence in Nogales.

A 75-foot long metal mesh fence was put up about 150 feet west of west international Street.

The area is a popular meet up site for families on both sides of the wall, especially on weekends. Customs and Boarder Protection tells Tucson News Now, “The purpose of the mesh is to prevent contraband from being passed across the international boundary.”

The metal fence is causing a lot of heartache for Andrea Chiquete, a Mesa woman who travels to Nogales. She saw it for the first time Sunday afternoon. “It’s different. The last time they don’t have this. We can shake the hands, kiss. But now we can touch only the fingers. It’s hard,” she said.

Her sons live in Mexico and she has a grandson she’s never hugged before. She said the reunion is even harder than the last time, because she can’t touch her loved ones now.

Families are asked to submit a request to gather at the fence. In a statement, border officials said, “One may submit a request to the Border Community Liaison at Tucson Sector Border Patrol if they would like to congregate along the international boundary fence because that lies within the 60 feet of the Roosevelt Reservation.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.