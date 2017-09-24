Homicide vigil turns individual grieving into group therapy

It was a collection of more than 150 people, with more than 150 heartbreaking stories. This collection of individuals is all dealing with loss.
The Arizona Diamondbacks (90-66) have clinched a spot in the MLB post season and will host the National League wild card game after beating the Marlins Sunday.
A lot of people are just now noticing a new addition to the border fence in Nogales. A 75-foot long metal mesh fence was put up about 150 feet west of west international Street.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning, officials said.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
Joining a growing list of NFL teams speaking out against President Donald Trump's response to player protests around the league, the Saints and Pelicans released a joint statement from Owner Tom Benson today.
The suspect in the fatal shooting at an Antioch church will be charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning, police said.
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.
