97-year-old WWII vet joins 'take a knee' movement

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
John Middlemas (Source: Twitter/@brennanmgilmore) John Middlemas (Source: Twitter/@brennanmgilmore)

Twitter user Brennan Gilmore tweeted a photo of his 97-year-old grandfather down on one knee saying that the Missouri farmer and World War II veteran wanted to join with those protesting the national anthem.

My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest."

The man in the photo is John Middlemas, and according to the Springfield News-Leader, he has long been spreading a message of peace and love.

"I wanted to communicate what I always told to my grand-kids and everybody else... when they'd go to bed at night, we'd tell the kids we wanted to be like Jesus," Middlemas told the News-Leader.

Middlemas said his message stems from serving alongside black service members on a submarine during World War II.

