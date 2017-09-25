Construction crews begin Cortaro Farms widening project

Construction crews will begin a widening project on the northwest side on Monday, Sept. 25.

Crews have been spotted along Cortaro Farms Road over last couple of months prepping the road for the improvement project that stretches from Camino de Oeste to Thornydale Road.

Starting Monday, crews will concentrate on the eastbound lanes for the next six to eight months, according to the Pima County Department of Transportation.

Workers will then flip-flop and work on the other side.

Drivers should plan ahead as people are already reporting delays. The speed limit can drop to 15 miles per hour in some areas, so they should also be prepared to slow down or shift lanes.

Aside from widening to double lanes on each side, other improvements will include sound barrier walls in residential areas; landscaping; and upgrades to the traffic light at Old Father.

The project has not come without controversy. Many drivers have expressed their frustration about simultaneous projects on the northwest side. One big project underway is the Ina Project.

People use Cortaro Farms as a way to get around the Ina closure. That is why many people questioned why the county didn’t wait until that project was complete.

The county pointed to funding, saying they had to use the cash now or were at risk of losing it.

But some drivers we spoke to say regardless of the headaches now, it’ll be worth it in the long-term.

The county and the contractor agreed on an 18-month agreement; however, the county hopes to wrap up the project before the end of next year.

