Construction crews begin Cortaro Farms widening project

Construction crews will begin a widening project on the northwest side on Monday, Sept. 25. Crews have been spotted along Cortaro Farms Road over last couple of months prepping the road for the improvement project that stretches from Camino de Oeste to Thornydale Road.
Construction crews will begin a widening project on the northwest side on Monday, Sept. 25. Crews have been spotted along Cortaro Farms Road over last couple of months prepping the road for the improvement project that stretches from Camino de Oeste to Thornydale Road.
The Arizona Diamondbacks (90-66) have clinched a spot in the MLB post season and will host the National League wild card game.
The Arizona Diamondbacks (90-66) have clinched a spot in the MLB post season and will host the National League wild card game.
It was a collection of more than 150 people, with more than 150 heartbreaking stories. This collection of individuals is all dealing with loss.
It was a collection of more than 150 people, with more than 150 heartbreaking stories. This collection of individuals is all dealing with loss.
A lot of people are just now noticing a new addition to the border fence in Nogales. A 75-foot long metal mesh fence was put up about 150 feet west of west international Street.
A lot of people are just now noticing a new addition to the border fence in Nogales. A 75-foot long metal mesh fence was put up about 150 feet west of west international Street.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.
No motive was immediately determined.
No motive was immediately determined.
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.