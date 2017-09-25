North Korea Foreign Minister calls Trump's tweet a 'declaration - Tucson News Now

North Korea Foreign Minister calls Trump's tweet a 'declaration of war'

By Tucson News Now Staff
President Donald Trump's tweet from Sep 23, 2017 (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump) President Donald Trump's tweet from Sep 23, 2017 (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump)
NEW YORK (Tucson News Now) -

North Korea's Foreign Minister addressed reporters in New York City Monday morning to respond to President Trump's tweet that North Korea "won't be around much longer."

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said that Trump's tweet was a declaration of war, and that his country now has every right to shoot down U.S. military planes.

Ri Yong said the following through a translator:

This comes from someone who is currently holding the seat of the United States presidency. This is clearly a declaration of war.

All the member states participating in the United Nations and the whole world should clearly remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country.

Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures including the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even when they are not yet inside the airspace border of our country.

The question of who won't be around much longer will be answered then

