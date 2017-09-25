Instrument repair programs keep TUSD music alive, save money - Tucson News Now

Instrument repair programs keep TUSD music alive, save money

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson United School District is working to keep music alive in their district by making sure every student who wants to play an instrument has
an opportunity.

But getting an instrument in every student’s hands is not cheap. However, the district is able to save thousands of dollars by having two instrument repair technicians.

Sean Randel and Joel Dunst work full time for the district so TUSD doesn’t have to send out broken instruments to be repaired.

Not only that but, the technicians also repair donated instruments.

“We are able to provide a french horn to a student and she was just thrilled,” said Randel, TUSD musician instrument repair technician.

The instruments go to students like Mr. Clark’s 5th grade class at Anna Henry Elementary school.

Students there are learning how to play the violin or cello because that school is an Opening Minds Through the Arts or OMA school. That means students
use the arts to help learn their traditional subjects. This program gives students the opportunity to do something they may have only dreamed about.

“I have actually always wanted to learn the violin but I didn’t have a violin at home and at my old school I didn’t have any violins,” said Macey Blanchard, a 5th grader at Henry Elementary.

She said she originally wanted to play in order to follow in her sister’s footsteps but now, she doesn’t think she can put it down.

“I think it will always be excited when I pick up the violin.”

If you would like more information on OMA school or the instrument repair program visiTUSD's website.

