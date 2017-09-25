Villanueva jersey sales skyrocket after he stands alone for anthem

Alejandro Villanueva, offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers made some waves Sunday, when he came out of the locker room alone to stand during the national anthem.

Now NFL fans, moved by his action, are buying his jersey in huge numbers, according to a Fox Business report.

Fanatics.com show that his jersey is a top seller on its website.

Villanueva is a veteran. He served three tours of duty as an Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was also awarded the Bronze Medal for Valor.

He said he understands racial inequality in America, but thinks the forum isn't effective.

In an interview he said:

"I don't know if the most effective way is to sit down during the national anthem with a country that's providing you freedom, providing you $16 million a year ... when there are black minorities that are dying in Iraq and Afghanistan for less than $20,000 a year."

