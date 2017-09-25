Villanueva jersey sales skyrocket after he stands alone for anth - Tucson News Now

Villanueva jersey sales skyrocket after he stands alone for anthem

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Fanatics.com screenshot) (Source: Fanatics.com screenshot)

Alejandro Villanueva, offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers made some waves Sunday, when he came out of the locker room alone to stand during the national anthem.

Now NFL fans, moved by his action, are buying his jersey in huge numbers, according to a Fox Business report.

Fanatics.com show that his jersey is a top seller on its website.

Villanueva is a veteran. He served three tours of duty as an Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was also awarded the Bronze Medal for Valor.

He said he understands racial inequality in America, but thinks the forum isn't effective.

In an interview he said:

"I don't know if the most effective way is to sit down during the national anthem with a country that's providing you freedom, providing you $16 million a year ... when there are black minorities that are dying in Iraq and Afghanistan for less than $20,000 a year."

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Instrument repair programs keep TUSD music alive, save money

    Instrument repair programs keep TUSD music alive, save money

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-09-25 16:44:12 GMT
    Technicians repair broken instruments for TUSD, keeping music alive for students and saving district money (Source: Tucson News Now)Technicians repair broken instruments for TUSD, keeping music alive for students and saving district money (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Tucson United School District is working to keep music alive in their district by making sure every student who wants to play an instrument has
    an opportunity. But getting an instrument in every student’s hands is not cheap. However, the district is able to save thousands of dollars by having two instrument repair technicians.

    Tucson United School District is working to keep music alive in their district by making sure every student who wants to play an instrument has
    an opportunity. But getting an instrument in every student’s hands is not cheap. However, the district is able to save thousands of dollars by having two instrument repair technicians.

  • North Korea Foreign Minister calls Trump's tweet a 'declaration of war'

    North Korea Foreign Minister calls Trump's tweet a 'declaration of war'

    Monday, September 25 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-09-25 15:54:17 GMT

    North Korea's Foreign Minister addressed reporters in New York City Monday morning to respond to President Trump's tweet that North Korea "won't be around much longer." The North Korean FM said that Trump's tweet was a declaration of war, and that his country now has every right to shoot down U.S. military planes. The Foreign Minister said the following through a translator: This comes from someone who is currently holding the seat of the United States presidency. This i...

    North Korea's Foreign Minister addressed reporters in New York City Monday morning to respond to President Trump's tweet that North Korea "won't be around much longer." The North Korean FM said that Trump's tweet was a declaration of war, and that his country now has every right to shoot down U.S. military planes. The Foreign Minister said the following through a translator: This comes from someone who is currently holding the seat of the United States presidency. This i...

  • Tucson Goes Red for Women

    Tucson Goes Red for Women

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-09-25 14:59:45 GMT

    You might have seen a lot of people wearing red in support of Go Red for Women over the weekend. The group held a luncheon Saturday focusing on women's heart health.

    You might have seen a lot of people wearing red in support of Go Red for Women over the weekend. The group held a luncheon Saturday focusing on women's heart health.

    •   
Powered by Frankly