Villanueva jersey sales skyrocket after he stands alone for anthem

Tucson United School District is working to keep music alive in their district by making sure every student who wants to play an instrument has
an opportunity. But getting an instrument in every student’s hands is not cheap. However, the district is able to save thousands of dollars by having two instrument repair technicians.
North Korea's Foreign Minister addressed reporters in New York City Monday morning to respond to President Trump's tweet that North Korea "won't be around much longer." The North Korean FM said that Trump's tweet was a declaration of war, and that his country now has every right to shoot down U.S. military planes. The Foreign Minister said the following through a translator: This comes from someone who is currently holding the seat of the United States presidency. This i...
You might have seen a lot of people wearing red in support of Go Red for Women over the weekend. The group held a luncheon Saturday focusing on women's heart health.
Construction crews will begin a widening project on the northwest side on Monday, Sept. 25. Crews have been spotted along Cortaro Farms Road over last couple of months prepping the road for the improvement project that stretches from Camino de Oeste to Thornydale Road.
The Arizona Diamondbacks (90-66) have clinched a spot in the MLB post season and will host the National League wild card game.
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.
