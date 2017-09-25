AZ construction workers in high demand, short supply

A new study from the Associated General Contractors of America shows Arizona construction workers is in high demand and short supply.

About 75 percent of Arizona Contractors polled admit they are having a “hard time” filling hourly construction jobs.

Project managers in Tucson are having a tough time as well. Ralph Davis, Superintendent at W.E. O’Neil Construction Company said, “I mean when there is not a whole lot of work going on we can get the employees pretty easy but when work picks up so quick it’s hard to pick up employees.”

And construction in Tucson is picking up a lot. “For the last six years since I’ve been doing this and now it’s just like a big boom,” Tyler Davis Framing foreman at Liberty Metal Framing and Drywall said.

To keep up with high demand of projects contractors have to pay up. According to the study, 68 percent of Arizona Contractors say they have already increased pay.

Supervisor Davis says the worker shortage is only going to get worse. All the re-building happening in Texas and Florida after hurricanes Harvey and Irma is too tempting for construction workers to pass up. “I’m sure it’s going to be pulling more and more of our guys away from that so we look forward to even harder times,” Davis said.

But contractors are hopeful as the end of the year comes to a close.

About 74 percent of Arizona contractors polled said they expect to hire more construction workers this year.

