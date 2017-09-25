Crime statistics released for University of Arizona 2017

Tempe Municipal Court Judge Thomas Robinson faces 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with or destroying evidence.
Tempe Municipal Court Judge Thomas Robinson faces 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with or destroying evidence.
"There's nothing that jumps out at me," said Brian Seastone, the campus police chief. There was however, an increase in liquor law violations, disciplinary actions coupled with a drop in arrests.
"There's nothing that jumps out at me," said Brian Seastone, the campus police chief. There was however, an increase in liquor law violations, disciplinary actions coupled with a drop in arrests.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, the robbery occurred around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at the Washington Federal Bank at 4910 East Broadway.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, the robbery occurred around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at the Washington Federal Bank at 4910 East Broadway.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.