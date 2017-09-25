Man with gun threatens customers at east side Walmart

A man entered the Walmart at Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday, Sept. 25 and began waving a gun around, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.
Tempe Municipal Court Judge Thomas Robinson faces 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with or destroying evidence.
"There's nothing that jumps out at me," said Brian Seastone, the campus police chief. There was however, an increase in liquor law violations, disciplinary actions coupled with a drop in arrests.
One of the victims in the hit and run on East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way has died, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
Angel Stewart faces serious charges over what she described to be a prank. Charges include abuse of corpse and harassment.
An explosion in Jasper County killed three people and injured two others Monday afternoon. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, emergency personnel responded to a trailer on fire on County Road 1511 just before 4 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they discovered three people that were deceased, and two others that were injured. "It appears a propane heater was being worked on by an adult inside when it exploded," said Johnson. "The three fatali...
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.
