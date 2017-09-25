Man with gun threatens customers at east side Walmart

A man entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday, Sept. 25 and began waving a gun around, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.

The suspect also pointed the gun in the direction of customers, according to Sgt. Bay. Customers ran to the back of the store for their safety.

"We could have just died and my daughter could have just been killed. I’m sorry. I’m just a little shaken up," said Christina Alexander, a customer in the store with her daughter during the incident. "We were in the back and the next thing you know we walked up to the front with the shopping cart and there’s cautionary tape everywhere and police."

According to TPD the man has been detained, but has not been arrested yet. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Detectives are at the scene and are interviewing witnesses.

