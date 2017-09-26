Reminder from Pima Co. Recorder's Office about Nov. consolidated - Tucson News Now

Reminder from Pima Co. Recorder's Office about Nov. consolidated election

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County residents are reminded that in November the county will be running several jurisdictional elections from cities, schools and fire districts in a consolidated election.  Ballots will be specific to the jurisdiction that you live in, according to the news release. 

A majority of the county will be receiving their ballots by mail, nearly 400,000 on Wednesday, Oct. 11.  

In order for residents to be eligible to vote in the consolidated election, they need to be registered at a participating jurisdiction within Pima County by Tuesday, Oct. 10.  Both the county recorder's office downtown and the east side locations will be open on Columbus Day, Oct. 9. 

There are several ways to register: 

  • The easiest way is to go to www.servicearizona.com and complete the registration online. Voters can access this site directly or through the Recorder’s website at www.recorder.pima.gov at the link for “EZVoter”. You must have your current address on file with MVD before using this option.
  • Forms are available at multiple locations throughout the county: any Pima County Recorder’s office, any Arizona Department of Motor Vehicle branch, all post offices and libraries, political party headquarters, and city/town halls.
  • Voters can download a form directly from the Recorder’s website, complete it and mail it in.

For more information, voters may call the Pima County Recorder’s office at 724-4330. Although not able to make changes to voter registration over the phone, staff is always available to answer any questions voters may have.

The Pima Co. Recorder is encouraging voters, "To check their voter registration information prior to Tuesday, Oct. 10 to ensure your address is current so that your ballot will be mailed to the correct address. If you’ve had a recent change of address and have not updated your voter registration please do so as soon as possible."

To verify voter information online go to the Pima County Recorder’s Website at www.recorder.pima.gov and click on Check Your Registration or call the office at (520) 724-4330.

