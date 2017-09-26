Reminder from Pima Co. Recorder's Office about Nov. consolidated election

A man entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday, Sept. 25 and began waving a gun around, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.
Pima County residents are reminded that in November the county will be running several jurisdictional elections from cities, schools and fire districts in a consolidated election.
"There's nothing that jumps out at me," said Brian Seastone, the campus police chief. There was however, an increase in liquor law violations, disciplinary actions coupled with a drop in arrests.
Experts estimate as many as 15 million Americans have food allergies and while we all know reactions to things like peanuts can be serious, there are other potential allergens that aren't necessarily labeled.
About 75 percent of Arizona Contractors polled admit they are having a “hard time” filling hourly construction jobs. Project managers in Tucson are having a tough time as well.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
