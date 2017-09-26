BGCT dedicates Learning Center Named for Louise and Dale Henderson

The Hendersons arrive at Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson for the dedication of the Louise and Dale Henderson Learning Center. (Source: Boys and Girls Club of Tucson)

At a packed house full of Club Teens, Board members, staff, volunteers, friends, and former Youth of the Year Winners, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson celebrated the contributions of Louise & Dale Henderson, long-time volunteers and financial supporters of the Clubs.

The Sept.19, 2017, dedication consisted of a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Louise & Dale Henderson Learning Center, followed by a dinner and meeting to recruit the 2018 pool of Youth of the Year applicants. The Henderson Learning Center is located at the Harold Ashton Resource Center at 3155 E. Grant Road and serves as a nexus for learning among the six Clubhouses served by the organization, as well as other community organizations that conduct meetings and training in the facility.

The Hendersons have been avid supporters of BGCT for nearly five years, having attended the Clubs every single week to provide hours of intensive, personalized mentoring to teens on subjects ranging from college preparation to etiquette to interview skills to career counseling and much more. Additionally, the Hendersons have attended high school graduations, hosted youth at their home, and funded unique educational experiences for motivated youth in and outside of Tucson. To date, all of their mentees have been admitted to college and received significant scholarships.

This year, the Hendersons are working with Youth of the Year applicants on their applications and personal presentations. The Youth of the Year Program is Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson’s signature recognition program for high-achieving, motivated teens.

The Hendersons also are among the most generous financial supporters of the Clubs in the history of the organization. Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, BGCT Board President Lisa Bayless said, “While the Hendersons are not interested in recognition for its own sake, they want to inspire others to give back. It is so fitting that their name will now forever be linked with Learning at the Clubs.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.