Tucson Sector Border Patrol hosting Citizen’s Academy

Tucson Sector Border Patrol is looking for people to take part in their Citizen’s Academy.

The program starts in October and gives participants a behind-the-scenes look at what agents do daily.

The seven-week course will consist of classes, discussions, scenarios and demonstrations to show participants what agents do to secure the border.

“Although they may not be able to see everything that we do we want to share that bit of national security tasks and what it takes to become an agent and to do the job on a daily basis and some of the challenges agents face on a daily level,” said Agent Daniel Hernandez with the Tucson Sector Border Patrol.

The program is free but applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet certain requirements.

Hernandez said this course is a great opportunity for not only people interested in getting a better understanding of U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations and how agents conduct enforcement duties, but also for people who are thinking about becoming agents.

For more information, contact the Tucson Station’s Public Affairs Office at (520) 748-4773 or go to cbp.gov.

