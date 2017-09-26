Tucson Sector Border Patrol hosting Citizen’s Academy

Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol looking for people to take part in their Citizen’s Academy. The program starts in October and gives participants a behind-the-scenes look at what agents do daily.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol looking for people to take part in their Citizen’s Academy. The program starts in October and gives participants a behind-the-scenes look at what agents do daily.
Tucson police said a man was hit by a vehicle. He was in critical condition at a local hospital.
Tucson police said a man was hit by a vehicle. He was in critical condition at a local hospital.
A man entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday, Sept. 25 and began waving a gun around, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.
A man entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday, Sept. 25 and began waving a gun around, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.