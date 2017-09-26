Marana PD searching for suspects in commercial burglary - Tucson News Now

Marana PD searching for suspects in commercial burglary

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Marana police are looking for suspects in a commercial burglary that happened late Monday night, Sep. 25.

Marana PD Sgt. Chriswell Scott said Progressive Roofing in the 4200 block of West Jeremy Place was targeted.

Police detained one person, and are searching for others who may have been involved.

