Marana PD searching for suspects in commercial burglary

Marana police are looking for suspects in a commercial burglary that happened late Monday night, Sep. 25.
A man entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday, Sept. 25 and began waving a gun around, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.
Pima County residents are reminded that in November the county will be running several jurisdictional elections from cities, schools and fire districts in a consolidated election.
"There's nothing that jumps out at me," said Brian Seastone, the campus police chief. There was however, an increase in liquor law violations, disciplinary actions coupled with a drop in arrests.
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.
United States Secret Service arrested a former Memphis police officer who had guns near the White House.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.
