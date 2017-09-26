Marana PD searching for suspects in commercial burglary

BREAKING

Country Club Road is closed between East Ginter Rd. and north of East Bilby Rd. while crews respond to an injury crash. Tucson police said officers expect that stretch of road to be closed until about 9:45 a.m.