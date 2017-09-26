Portion of Country Club Rd to be closed for hours after man struck by vehicle

A man entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday, Sept. 25 and began waving a gun around, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.
Country Club Road is closed between East Ginter Rd. and north of East Bilby Rd. while crews respond to an injury crash. Tucson police said officers expect that stretch of road to be closed until about 9:45 a.m. We are working to learn more information.
Marana police are looking for suspects in a commercial burglary that happened late Monday night, Sep. 25.
Pima County residents are reminded that in November the county will be running several jurisdictional elections from cities, schools and fire districts in a consolidated election.
"There's nothing that jumps out at me," said Brian Seastone, the campus police chief. There was however, an increase in liquor law violations, disciplinary actions coupled with a drop in arrests.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.
Marion County Sheriff's deputies called it "crack money" in a hilarious Facebook post.
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.
