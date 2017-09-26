Portion of Country Club Rd to be closed for hours after man stru - Tucson News Now

Portion of Country Club Rd to be closed for hours after man struck by vehicle

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Man struck by vehicle on Country Club (Source: Tucson News Now) Man struck by vehicle on Country Club (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Country Club Road is closed between East Ginter Rd. and north of East Bilby Rd. while crews respond to an injury crash.

Tucson police said a man was hit by a vehicle.

Officers expect that stretch of road to be closed for several hours.

We are working to learn more information.

