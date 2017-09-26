Portion of Country Club Rd to be closed for hours after man struck by vehicle

Man struck by vehicle on Country Club (Source: Tucson News Now)

Country Club Road is closed between East Ginter Rd. and north of East Bilby Rd. while crews respond to an injury crash.

Tucson police said a man was hit by a vehicle.

Officers expect that stretch of road to be closed for several hours.

We are working to learn more information.

