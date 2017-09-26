Se cierra parte de la carretera ‘Country Club’ después de que un hombre fue golpeado por un vehículo

La carretera de ‘Country Club’ permanecerá cerrada entre el lado éste de la carretera ‘Ginger’ y norte de la carretera ‘Easte Bilby,’ mientras se responde al incidente.
La policía de Tucson informó que un hombre fue golpeado por un vehículo.
Los oficiales esperan que la carretera permanezca cerrada por varias horas.
Estamos trabajando para tener más información.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.