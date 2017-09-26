Se cierra parte de la carretera ‘Country Club’ después de que u - Tucson News Now

Se cierra parte de la carretera ‘Country Club’ después de que un hombre fue golpeado por un vehículo

CONDADO PIMA, AZ (Noticias KOLD 13) -

La carretera de ‘Country Club’ permanecerá cerrada entre el lado éste de la carretera ‘Ginger’ y norte de la carretera ‘Easte Bilby,’ mientras se responde al incidente.

La policía de Tucson informó que un hombre fue golpeado por un vehículo.

Los oficiales esperan que la carretera permanezca cerrada por varias horas.

Estamos trabajando para tener más información.  

