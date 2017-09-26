Sign up to vote on National Voter Registration Day

National Voter Registration Day is a holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. The day was first observed in 2012.

In 2017 the holiday falls on September 26.

According to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, The point of the holiday is to create awareness, ensuring people have the opportunity to register to vote or update their registration information before anyone misses a deadline.

In 2016 more than 750,000 voters nationwide used the day to register, according to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. You can register to vote on that website HERE.

Arizona residents can also use the Arizona online voter registration system.

Pima County voters can check their registration status here.

