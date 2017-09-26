Sign up to vote on National Voter Registration Day - Tucson News Now

Sign up to vote on National Voter Registration Day

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect

National Voter Registration Day is a holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. The day was first observed in 2012.

In 2017 the holiday falls on September 26.

According to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, The point of the holiday is to create awareness, ensuring people have the opportunity to register to vote or update their registration information before anyone misses a deadline.

In 2016 more than 750,000 voters nationwide used the day to register, according to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. You can register to vote on that website HERE.

Arizona residents can also use the Arizona online voter registration system.

Pima County voters can check their registration status here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Country Club Road reopens after man struck by vehicle

    UPDATE: Country Club Road reopens after man struck by vehicle

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-09-26 16:28:26 GMT

    Tucson police said a man was hit by a vehicle. He was in critical condition at a local hospital.

    Tucson police said a man was hit by a vehicle. He was in critical condition at a local hospital.

  • Sign up to vote on National Voter Registration Day

    Sign up to vote on National Voter Registration Day

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-09-26 15:41:34 GMT
    National Voter Registration Day is a holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. The day was first observed in 2012. In 2017 the holiday falls on September 26. According to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, The point of the holiday is to create awareness, ensuring people have the opportunity to register to vote or update their registration information before anyone misses a deadline. In 2016 more than 750,000 voters nationwide used the day to register, according t...
    National Voter Registration Day is a holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. The day was first observed in 2012. In 2017 the holiday falls on September 26. According to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, The point of the holiday is to create awareness, ensuring people have the opportunity to register to vote or update their registration information before anyone misses a deadline. In 2016 more than 750,000 voters nationwide used the day to register, according t...

  • Man with gun threatens customers at east-side Walmart

    Man with gun threatens customers at east-side Walmart

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:36:27 GMT
    Tucson police on scene at east side Walmart. (Source: Tucson News Now)Tucson police on scene at east side Walmart. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    A man entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday, Sept. 25 and began waving a gun around, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.  

    A man entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday, Sept. 25 and began waving a gun around, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly