ACTUALIZACIÓN: Se reabre la carretera ‘Country Club’

Posted by KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

La carretera ‘Country Club’ estuvo cerrada entre las carreteras és Ginger y al norte de la carretera ‘Bilby por un incidente involucrando a un peatón el martes por la mañana.

La policía de Tucson informó que el hombre había sido golpeado por un vehículo y se encontraba en condición crítica en un hospital local.

Las autoridades abrieron la carretera después de las 9 a.m. 

