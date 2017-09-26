UPDATE: UA assistant basketball coach suspended after being charged in bribery scheme

Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
George Cunningham picked up a golf win and UA Soccer beat Oregon while Wildcat Volleyball fell to Washington State.
The Wildcats lose their Pac-12 opener at home for a second straight season.
Arizona hosted No. 23 Utah Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals
It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in China
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care law
Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto Rico
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
A man entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday, Sept. 25 and began waving a gun around, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.
Tempe Municipal Court Judge Thomas Robinson faces 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with or destroying evidence.
"There's nothing that jumps out at me," said Brian Seastone, the campus police chief. There was however, an increase in liquor law violations, disciplinary actions coupled with a drop in arrests.
