OVERTIME: Week 6 matchups

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Also on the Web

Week 6 of the high school football season features 16 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

There are 10 games set for Thursday night and six on Friday.

During the games, you can get live scoring updates HERE.

Watch KOLD Overtime at 10:20 p.m. on Fridays to see all the highlights.

WEEK 6

Thursday, Sept. 28

CDO at Catalina Foothills

Salpointe at Cienega

Cholla at Desert View

Flowing Wells at Marana

Ironwood Ridge at Mountain View

Douglas at Palo Verde

Rio Rico at Pueblo

Catalina at Sabino

Amphi at Sahuarita

Tanque Verde at Santa Rita

Friday, Sept. 29

San Manuel at Benson

Willcox at Bisbee

Pusch Ridge at Empire

Buena at Sahuaro

Santa Cruz at Tombstone

Nogales at Walden Grove

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.