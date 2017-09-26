RECALL ALERT: 'J is for Jeep' strollers may pose fall hazard

The OSIRIS-REx team in Tucson has been working around-the-clock since reconnecting with the spacecraft after its "slingshot" trip around Earth's orbit.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking on the J is for Jeep stroller, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Week 6 of the high school football season features 16 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Police say 62-year-old William Gutierrez was booked into the Pima County Jail and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of disorderly conduct.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.
Former University of South Carolina assistant Lamont Evans is one of four college basketball coaches facing federal charges in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, authorities said.
