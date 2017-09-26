RECALL ALERT: 'J is for Jeep' strollers may pose fall hazard

The strollers were sold nationwide at Target, Walmart and other stores. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Stroller manufacturer Delta Children is recalling its J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers because they pose a potential fall hazard for infants.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.

If you have one of the strollers with one of the model numbers listed on the CPSC website, you should stop using it immediately. You can contact Delta for a free repair by calling 800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or emailing recall@deltachildren.com.

The strollers were sold nationwide at Target, Walmart and other stores and in Wisconsin at Shopko stores from August 2015 through August 2016.

