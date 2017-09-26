Combs Middle School collects more than 3,000 nonperishable items

Left to Right: Olivia Logsdon, Sophia Apostol, Ashlynn Shields, Naomi Oakes, Maylee Lunt, Kylie Milican, Kaylyn Tibben, Kira Chase, Trinity Muniz. (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)

Submitted by Laura Ridge, Principal

San Tan Valley, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Combs Middle School, participated in the Combs High School annual “Family Football Night.”

Each year, all of the schools in the district compete to win a pep spirit assembly put on by Combs High School band, cheerleaders, and student council.

This year, Combs Middle School won the competition by collecting over 3,000 nonperishable items, which will be donated to the J.O. Combs Unified School District food bank.

CMS National Junior Honor Society was responsible for the collection and tallying of the items.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.