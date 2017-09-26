Arizona State Parks and Trails wins gold medal for "Best Managed State Park System"

The county says it has reached a "critical percentage of new infections" so it is taking steps to keep the infection from spreading.
The OSIRIS-REx team in Tucson has been working around-the-clock since reconnecting with the spacecraft after its "slingshot" trip around Earth's orbit.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Governor Doug Ducey and state education leaders are launching a new program to fill Arizona classrooms with qualified educators.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking on the J is for Jeep stroller, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
