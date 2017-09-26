PACC taking precautions as more dogs at shelter with pneumovirus

The county says it has reached a "critical percentage of new infections" so it is taking steps to keep the infection from spreading.
This sweet 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix is very affectionate. If you'd like to meet Liko, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.
Meet this week's Tuesday's Tails, Waldo and Pinto!
Calling all reptile enthusiasts! It's that time of year again ... reptile and amphibian show and sale time. The show is happening Oct. 7 - 8 at the Tucson Expo Center.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.
A Kailua man is behind bars for allegedly drowning his pet dog then attempting to drown his girlfriend, too.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
