The Association of Public Communications Officials and the National Emergency Number Association recognize Tucson Fire Employees

APCO/NENA Director of the Year:

Deputy Chief Chris Conger was selected for his leadership, dedication, mentorship and outstanding communication skills.

For the past 2 years Chief Conger has led the Tucson Fire Emergency 9-1-1 Communication Center.

With his leadership, the Emergency 9-1-1 Communication Center has successfully decreased call processing time by 50 percent, created improvements to regional interoperability, and implemented new dispatch leadership programs.

His team is currently working through a 911 phone upgrade, a consolidation between police and fire communications, and an auto-aid proposal to improve regional responses.

APCO/NENA Telecommunicator of the Year:

Ernesto Gomez was selected as Telecommunicator of the year for his customer service, calm demeanor, team work, positive attitude and dedication to the mission.

Tucson Fire and Tucson Police Communications have been directed by the City Manager’s Office to consolidate.

During this process, Ernesto took the lead to be the spokesperson for his peers with upper management and vested himself in the change by being one of the first volunteers to be cross trained.

He was also part of a team that created a Spanish Version of Criteria Based Dispatching for the center. He has been training with the Tucson Police Department since January of this year to learn how to take law enforcement calls.

