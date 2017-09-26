TPD: Man on stolen motorcycle dies following midtown crash

A man was speeding and riding a stolen motorcycle when he crashed into a front loader in midtown Tucson last week, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Jason Aaron Bake, 33, died Saturday, Sept. 23, one day after crashing into the construction vehicle.

The TPD said Bake, who was speeding and not wearing a helmet, was traveling north on 11th Avenue when he failed to yield.

The motorcycle had been reported stolen four days before the accident, according to the TPD.

